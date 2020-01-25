Barnwell High School bagged a share of the top honors in a statewide cheerleading competition held Saturday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center, winning first place among A- and AA-level schools.
The Game Day Invitational, a day-long event sponsored by Varsity Spirit, had River Bluff finishing as the top AAAAA squad, Hilton Head first in AAAA and Seneca tops in AAA.
Among Barnwell's cohorts from nearby communities were the teams from South Aiken, Midland Valley and Strom Thurmond high schools. The guest list also included such schools as Chester, Mid Carolina, Saluda, Edisto, Gray Collegiate Academy Charter, Columbia, Clinton, Eau Claire, Abbeville, Oceanside and Airport.