The Aiken Technical College Foundation and The Salvation Army of Aiken’s Boys & Girls Club recently were among the 16 recipients of economic mobility grants from Bank of America.
The others included USC Aiken, Aiken County Habitat for Humanity and Golden Harvest Food Bank,
Bank of America awarded a total of $114,000 in grants.
According to a Bank of America press release, the funding will support the overall health of Augusta and Aiken through access to safe housing, community development, workforce and youth development, art and culture, critical needs and environmental sustainability.
“We’re honored to partner with nonprofit organizations that are helping to address community needs in Augusta (and the surrounding area) to empower individuals and families to build better lives,” said Bank of America Augusta Market President Ora Parish.
Previously this year, Bank of America had directed $55,000 in economic mobility grants to workforce development initiatives in Augusta.