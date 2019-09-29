A variety of local bands put their talents into action on behalf of local veterans Saturday evening, taking part in The Battle at The Alley, a fundraiser run by the Aiken County Veterans Council.
Top honors in the four-hour event went to a band known as Rider, composed of J.D. Davis, Glenn Wise, Charles Busbee and Melz Faulkner.
Dwight Bradham, Aiken County's director of veterans affairs, said Sunday afternoon the event brought in at least $1,400 to help veterans in need, and said the final total is likely to be more than $2,000.
"This particular event … exceeded expectations," said Bradham, who also played guitar in the band King Cat and the Elders, which placed third among the eight acts on board.
"We had such a groundswell of community coming in for us. All of the different organizations and establishments here were so supportive of everything we did, and then of course Aiken's community – our musicians community coming out, our veterans organizations here. It's awesome," he added.
Visitors had the chance to vote by putting money into ammunition cans on behalf of their favorite band(s). The primary judges were Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, who encouraged visitors to give generously to help "all kinds of great veterans charities"; and Katy Lipscomb, owner of a local business (Material Things).
Also setting the evening to music, donating their time and talent, were Andrew Jones (who placed second), Under the Sonar, Ben Fitzgerald, RedFoxWood, Andrew Jones and Dave Mercer, along with 2018 winner Alex Whalen.
Trophies – customized, airbrushed 50-millimeter ammunition cans – were created by Saluda-based Chad Martin, owner of Chad's Custom Dreams.