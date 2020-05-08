George Grinton stepped out onto the street in front of his house with his bagpipe in hand as a small crowd of neighbors waited eagerly to hear him perform.
He announced that he was not alone in performing on Friday. The blares of his bagpipe echoed throughout the neighborhood.
Throughout Aiken County and the world, bagpipers organized to play at 3 p.m. (their local time) to celebrate and recognize the end of the war in Europe during World War II, otherwise known as V-E Day.
This year marks the 75th anniversary since Allied forces overcame the Axis powers in Europe, ending years of conflict on the continent.
Grinton, who serves as pipe major for the Aiken Sheriff's Pipes and Drums, said the group planned to perform at The Alley in Aiken.
However, the group had to make adjustments due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the ACSO Pipes and Drums instead performed outside of their own homes for their neighbors to hear.
The use of bagpipes was seen widely during World War I but were not typically allowed throughout WWII.
However, a a bagpiper was used by a Scottish regiment during D-Day to instill courage and inspiration into troops while they stormed the beaches of Normandy.
"This is an opportunity for our band members to pay tribute to the hundreds of soldiers and pipers who saw war time service," Grinton said.
George Grinton with the @AikenSheriff’s Pipes and Drums joins hundreds of bagpipers around the world today who will perform from the safety of their homes in honor of #VEDay75 @aikenstandard pic.twitter.com/0jkIorrSER— 😷📰 Matthew Enfinger📰😷 (@matt_enfinger) May 8, 2020
Pipers across the world were asked to perform two songs, the first a classic bagpipe tune called "Battle's Over" and another song specifically written to celebrate the 75th anniversary of V-E Day.
As Grinton concluded each song, he was met with cheers by his neighbors.
"These people were obviously brave members of the armed forces and they sacrificed so much so we could enjoy our way of life," Grinton said. "We’re just honored to be able to try and recognize that effort."