Founded in 1904 by John Tyler, Tyler Brothers has served the families of the Midlands for 116 years. From a humble start as a one-room store in the crossroads of Perry to five department stores across the Midlands to the present single store in Wagener, many families have patronized the business.
Allison Tyler Jr. and John Tyler III are present co-owners following after their uncle Lowman Tyler and father Al Tyler, Sr.
Al Tyler Jr. said he’s been in the business since he was a child.
“My first job was at about 5 years old with a scraper, scraping bubble gum off the floor,” Al Tyler Jr. said. “When we came home from school, we would go straight to work at the store. We carried out groceries, ground hamburger meat, cut fatback and swept the floors.”
Today, Tyler Brothers offers local families and businesses a broad assortment of products and services. These include Ace Hardware, GE Appliances, a gun and sporting goods department, and a large lawn and garden equipment area. In addition, there is a new repair shop for lawn and garden as well as handheld gas and electric products.
With an extensive selection of clothing and boots, Tyler Brothers said it sells more work boots and work clothes than anyone in the Midlands. It features a large assortment of Carhartt workwear.
One other business area is the mobile boot truck service. The trucks service many industries in South Carolina as well as Georgia.
Tyler Brothers prides itself on providing many employment opportunities for people in the community. The business also supports local schools, county athletic programs and multiple charities.
Allison and John along with Allison’s son, Wesley, and John’s daughters, Nikki and Morgan, are in the store on the sales floor daily. Along with family of valued employees, they strive to provide friendly personal service at fair prices.
“We want to give people a good place to shop locally so that they don’t have to go out of town,” Al Tyler Jr. said. “We want to have fair prices and give the local people good service so that they don’t have to drive to Lexington or Orangeburg to get quality merchandise.”
In the future, this fourth generation looks forward to continuing to serve the community as they have done for 116 years.
For more information, please visit www.tylerbrothers.net or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
