James William “Bill” Franklin was a World War II veteran who graduated from the University of South Carolina with the help from the G.I. bill. He and his wife, Dody, moved to Aiken in 1949 and he spent 28 years as an accountant at the Savannah River Plant.
Franklin started Economy Auto in 1959 and then the store moved downtown in 1960, eventually occupying 121 Laurens St. SW. Franklin later changed his store to associate with Otasco and then with True Value.
“We have four generations of customers who have trusted us for 61 years,” Lyanne Franklin Haislip, the oldest daughter of Bill and Dody and co-owner of True Value Hardware & Appliance, said. “What better compliment can you have than to earn the community's trust for 61 years?”
Lyanne’s husband, Det Haislip, has been in the business for 44 years. While Lyanne was teaching for 28 years, Det worked in the store with her father.
“It’s just been a really worthwhile endeavor,” co-owner Det Haislip said. “Many times what you get here is a grudge purchase, say if someone’s refrigerator goes out on them. So, certainly not everybody that comes in here is a happy person, but we try to lighten things up for them.”
The tradition of bringing customers joy dates back to when True Value had a Toyland upstairs. The family shared stories about teaming up with Helping Hands during Christmas to give children gifts.
True Value has been committed to contributing positively to the Aiken community throughout the years. Now, the co-owners urge the community to support all small businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been blessed to have the products like hardware appliances to be considered essential,” said Wylie Haislip, co-owner and son of Lyanne and Det. “But we feel for the other businesses up and down the sidewalks that don’t have the products that we have. We really appreciate the community supporting us and it’s been good to assist people throughout these challenging times.”
