We have all experienced long waits in line, shorter service hours, and interminably long waits on telephones. Today’s circumstances with COVID-19 are creating acute demands on businesses large and small. While all businesses have unique stories, some are using this time to work harder to meet customers’ needs.
“We encourage residents to ‘buy local’ and support our community,” said Donna Taylor, a vice president, associate broker and Realtor who leads The Taylor Team at Meybohm Real Estate in Aiken.
The Taylor Team is zealous about satisfying the real estate needs of sellers and buyers. Taylor is joined by Susanne Kneece and Terry Kneece, two Realtors with many years of serving customers/clients in a variety of situations.
“Customers keep us all in business, and customers still have the option of simply walking away,” Taylor said. “Listening to customers, knowing their wants, needs and desires, remains paramount. Indeed, satisfied customers come back, unhappy customers leave and share with others their unhappy experience.”
Comments from more than 100 clients attest to The Taylor Team’s focus on customer satisfaction. The result is a 5-star customer rating, on the Meybohm Real Estate website, from clients who have experienced their service.
“Unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19 did not affect the tremendous level of service we received from Donna Taylor!” customers Hugh and Karen Bland said. “We were well pleased with the timely communications and heartfelt advice we received.”
Taylor’s 30-plus years of experience in sales and marketing gives her the tools to make her customers buying or selling experience enjoyable and profitable. In 2018, Taylor’s peers voted her Realtor of the Year.
“It’s is a special treat every day to wake up and know you are working in a field you love,” Taylor said. “In a community that is exceptional, know you have the knowledge, experience, and responsiveness to provide a service that folks love and you are successful on your client’s behalf. ‘What is the price of 5-star customer satisfaction? It’s priceless.’”
In the future, The Taylor Team hopes to continue to satisfy its clients and soon will be expanding its services to include more people across the CSRA.
