Chris Heath, owner of Heath Insurance and Financial Group, has been in the insurance and financial industry for 22 years. Heath started with Matt Neiman’s Nationwide Agency, specializing in life, financial and retirement planning.
In 2006, he purchased his own Nationwide agency. He’s expanded the agency in the CSRA by purchasing a Nationwide agency in Augusta in 2009, an independent agency in Hartsville, South Carolina, in 2015, and another Nationwide agency right here in Aiken in 2017.
“Our staff has over 30 years of insurance experience,” Heath said. “We enjoy getting to know families and members of our community and love working with them to help them meet all of their insurance needs.“
In 2020, the Heath Insurance and Financial Group became an independent agency.
“We are able to work with many insurance companies to get the best rate for our existing and future customers,” Heath said.
In addition to being a business owner, Heath loves to be involved in the community. He coaches travel softball. He also coached North Augusta High School softball and coached basketball at Midland Valley High School.
He is on the board of directors for Mount Vintage. Heath is also a member of the chambers of commerce in North Augusta, Aiken and Augusta.
“Our staff loves to give back to the community,” Heath said. “We have implemented a community cause rewards program. When a customer, family member or staff member makes a referral, our agency will donate $10 to our current community cause in the referee’s name.”
Heath said that the company has worked with The RECing Crew, Ronald McDonald House and it is currently working with the Golden Harvest Food Bank for COVID-19 relief. To learn more visit the rewards link on the website Heathinsuranceandfinancial.com.
Heath also highlights community businesses with a concierge program. Businesses are able to advertise free on the website, and they are featured in a monthly magazine and on the company’s social media pages. The concierge link is also available on the company’s website.
Heath Insurance and Financial Group is a full-service agency that can assist the community with financial and retirement planning as well as life, home, auto, recreational vehicle, boat and commercial insurance.
Sponsored content
