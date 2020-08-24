George Funeral Home is celebrating 100 years of business.
“I am very excited to bring George Funeral Home, one of the oldest funeral homes in South Carolina, into its second century of service,” George Funeral Home owner Cody Anderson said. “George was founded on the principles of service, experience and excellent aftercare, and we are just as committed to those principles today.”
D.M. George, who worked for Powell Hardware, founded George Funeral Home in 1920. D.M. George wanted to start a business dedicated to handling funeral services. Around 1913-14, he left his family to attend the Cincinnati School of Embalming.
The family purchased a house on Richland Avenue between Newberry and Laurens streets for the funeral business. D.M. George had three sons; Albert, Edward and Otto. All three were involved in the business.
In 1948, the Georges outgrew the Richland Avenue location and purchased the current building, a Winter Colony home, located at 211 Park Ave.
“People say that this doesn’t feel like an average funeral home,” Anderson said. “It actually feels like you are being invited into someone’s home. And that truly gives a sense of peace and comfort.”
The George family owned the business until the early 1980s when former employee Joseph McClellan inherited the business, and it was later owned by Ray and Alicia Visotski. Foundation Partners Group, based in Florida, acquired the business in 2011.
FPG leadership and Anderson, a funeral director and lifelong Aiken County resident, saw the opportunity for George Funeral Home to return to local ownership. In 2018, Anderson purchased George Funeral Home.
“The funeral experience is a very difficult time,” Anderson said. “Each person goes through grief in their own way. It’s our job as professionals at George to guide you through this time and to make it as easy as possible. We appreciate the trust and confidence the Aiken community has placed in us at George for over 100 years.”
George Funeral Home offers traditional burial and cremation services (with or without ceremony), memorials and life celebrations, out-of-town shipment and local cemetery monuments.
