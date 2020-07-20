DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Aiken has been making remodeling dreams come true since J.D. Norris Construction Co. Inc. opened in 1990 as a licensed home builder and officially opened the DreamMaker showroom in April 2008.
The first step in the process is to meet in the showroom to discuss the client’s needs for an hour or so. As a design/build remodeling contractor, it makes sense to listen to their needs first. “How else am I to design a solution, if I don’t listen and understand their needs and goals?” Norris said.
Now, with coronavirus fears and social distancing standards being practiced for the time being, Norris explained the solution to meeting face to face for those not comfortable doing so.
“We have established virtual consultations for that first consultation,” Norris said. “If the client prefers to do that.”
When asked what separates DreamMaker from any other remodeling company, Norris said, “DreamMaker is a worry-free remodeling experience.”
To accomplish this, he asks clients what their concerns and fears are, and he focuses on resolving those fears and concerns with the way they do business. Most folks are concerned with site security, thorough communication throughout the process, steady and consistent progress from start to finish, dust control, trust, respect and integrity.
The company operates with what the national remodeling industry refers to as the “lead carpenter system” and uses its own multi-crafted employees rather than subcontracting all the work out. This raises the bar on all the previously mentioned concerns. Continuous education can be accomplished with your own employees, unlike when relying on strangers such as when subcontractors are your only resource of production.
“One of the benefits of the lead carpenter system is that the client gets very comfortable with the lead carpenter,” Norris said. “There’s a level of trust in their home when they see the same face that’s started the job continue right on throughout the completion of the job.”
“We have systematic approaches that we share with the clients to ensure that their expectations can be met,” Norris said. “We can remove all those worries and stresses that you hear when you discuss remodeling with your friend, such as, ‘Oh my goodness that was a nightmare’ or ‘It took twice as long as it should’ve taken.’”
With proper planning and execution of that plan, Norris said it doesn’t have to be a nightmare.
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Aiken and the CSRA are licensed builders in South Carolina and Georgia and offer full design/build kitchen and bathroom remodeling, interior and exterior remodeling. They are certified aging in place contractors, specializing in barrier-free designs and cabinet refacing.
