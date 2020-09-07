Nestled in the depths of Graniteville is Aiken Technical College, a prominent technical school ready to help hundreds of Aiken residents seek a higher education.
The college provides students with opportunities to earn credentials that prepare them for careers in Aiken's local region or earn credits to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program. Aiken Technical College also offers a variety of continuing education courses for the community and corporate training solutions for businesses, industries and organizations.
“As a comprehensive institution of higher education, Aiken Technical College services are multi-faceted and community-centric," said Dr. Forest Mahan, president of Aiken Technical College. "Aiken Technical College is here to serve the community. We provide opportunities to help area residents meet their educational goals and help prepare a workforce that can contribute to the economic vitality of our region.”
The college has programs, such as Technical Scholars and apprenticeships, that provide students with an opportunity to work toward an associate degree while gaining related on-the-job experiences.
Scholarships and grants are available for students enrolled in select academic programs, particularly those that prepare students for careers in critical workforce areas such as health care, manufacturing, nuclear and computer technology. Examples of such funding include SC WINS and WORC scholarships.
The college also has unique offerings, such as the Certified Tower Technician Course, which is the only training program of its kind in South Carolina. The 12-day course provides students with the foundation they need to become tower technicians in the tower and wireless industry. Funding is also available to cover the cost of the program for eligible students.
Aiken Technical College was founded in 1972 and is one of 16 public two-year colleges in the South Carolina Technical College System.
The college’s original name was Aiken Technical Education Center before being changed to Aiken Technical College in March 1978.
Classes began in temporary facilities in Aiken; the current campus opened in the winter of 1973.
When the college first opened, there were 177 students enrolled. Now, the college serves more than 3,000 students annually.
The college has received several recognitions, including Military Friendly School, ranked No. 4 in South Carolina on the 2020 Best Online Community College Rankings list by Optimal’s Guide to Online Schools.
More information about the college can be found at www.atc.edu.
