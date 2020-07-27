The AAMCO Transmission and Total Car Care Center on Whiskey Road has served the Aiken community more than 20 years.
When current owners Alfred and Angela Garnett were evaluating business opportunities with AAMCO, they were offered the opportunity to purchase this franchise store in Aiken.
“We believed that we could grow this business even more by meeting the auto repair needs of the community,” Alfred Garnett said. “And by offering stellar customer service. Our goal has been to hire the best transmission repair builders and top-rated mechanics to provide quality transmission repairs and total car care services at great prices.”
Garnett said this business is unique because it is the only official and certified transmission franchise center serving the area. Additionally, he said, AAMCO is a trusted name in the transmission business and one of the fastest growing businesses in total car repair.
“Before initiating a transmission repair,” he said. “We will perform an extensive multi-point inspection on the transmission at no cost to the customer. All of our transmission services are backed by a nationwide warranty.”
AAMCO has its own code books for diagnosing potential problems. The AAMCO Multi-Point Check is a systematic and comprehensive external evaluation of the overall performance and condition of your vehicle.
“We believe in providing honest service,” Garnett said. “And we want to assure the community that we do not up sell our customers for services that they don’t need.”
For those who may have concerns due to the closing and opening of businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, AAMCO is deemed an essential business.
“To the community, we sincerely thank you for embracing our business and welcoming us as the new owners of this store,” Garnett said. “The Aiken community is a great place and we look forward to serving you for years to come.”
AAMCO offers a full range of services to keep you on the road, including transmission, clutch, air conditioning, brakes and many more.
Sponsored content
