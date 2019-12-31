As far as St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and its pastor, Father Gregory Wilson, are concerned, the case is closed.

The baby Jesus statuette that was stolen from the church’s manger scene has been returned.

“We are very happy to have the baby Jesus back and hope he benefited whomever he spent time with,” Wilson said during a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “I really don’t think it was anything malicious.

“We’re very thankful to the whole Aiken community,” he continued. “So many people were concerned and very supportive of our parish. It just shows how beautiful Aiken can be.”

The creche is in front of Ste. Claire Chapel on the corner of York Street and Park Avenue.

Wilson noticed that the manger in the nativity scene was empty around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he drove past Ste. Claire Chapel while returning to St. Mary’s rectory after dinner.

There are security cameras at Ste. Claire because people worship there all hours of the day and night.

Wilson contacted Patrick Wray, St. Mary’s director of administration, and they reviewed the footage from the cameras.

“It looks like there was some suspicious activity about 7:20 (p.m.),” Wilson told the Aiken Standard on Sunday morning. “There were three young people – two young men and a young woman. The creche hides exactly what is happening. You can see them bend down, but they don’t hold up the baby Jesus in front of the cameras, unfortunately.”

Further reviews of the footage, however, revealed that baby Jesus wasn’t taken then.

“As we continued looking, it ended up looking like there was one person in particular,” Wilson said. “It looked like a young adult woman, and she was pretty well dressed. You could see that she paused and ran up to the creche and then ran away with, clearly, something that she had grabbed. I don’t know what time that was, but it took all of 13 seconds.”

Wilson said Sunday that a report had been filed with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

“I’m not angry or upset,” Wilson said. “We would just like to get it back. The manger scene doesn’t make sense without it.”

In addition to asking for the statuette’s return, Wilson indicated that there was no desire on his or the church’s part to punish anybody.

“We don’t want to get anybody in trouble,” he said. “If someone wants to return it anonymously, just put it back in the manger or put it on my doorstep. Whatever. I don’t care. They can even come bring it back to me personally. I won’t say a word.”

According to a Facebook post by St. Mary parishioner Martha Whittingham, the statuette was returned “shortly before midnight, Dec. 30.”

She also wrote, “Praise the Lord!”

The figurine is “fine” and was not damaged, Wilson reported.

During future Christmas seasons, “we might try to figure out a way to make baby Jesus a little more difficult to steal,” Wilson said. “But we do plan to put him back out and bring hope to people.”