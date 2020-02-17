The 6th annual Axel Adams Scholarship Gala, an event that benefits high schoolers in Aiken, is coming up in March.
The Gala will be held Saturday, March 28 at the North Augusta Community Center. Tickets range from $50-$75 and can be purchased online leading up to the event.
The scholarship fundraiser goes toward furthering higher education for "deserving" Aiken high school seniors to attend college and university, according to a press release from the foundation. Community leaders, elected officials and members of the clergy will be in attendance.
The Axel Adams Foundation is a local group that seeks to make long-term improvements in education, health and wellness, and to acknowledge socioeconomic issues in the CSRA with hopes of invoking positive, transformational and sustainable change, according to the group's mission statement.
This year's gala honorees are; Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis, Clarence Jackson, Jade Nealious, Pastor Reginald Grimes, Kimberly Odom-Goode, Pastor Karlton Howard and Troy Williamson.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, go to axeladamsfoundation.com.
