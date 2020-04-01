The death of a missing North Augusta man found Monday was determined to be a homicide after an autopsy reveals the victim was shot.
The body of Trenton Nichols, 20, of North Augusta was found in the wood line off St. Johns Church Road in Aiken on Monday afternoon.
Nichols was reported missing in February.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Nichols' death.
Anyone with any information related to this case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous can also be shared through www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
