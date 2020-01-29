An autopsy confirmed the suspect of an officer-involved shooting in Barnwell County on Monday died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Aaron T. Brooker, 22, of Allendale was pronounced dead at 306 Litchfield St. in Barnwell around 5:40 p.m., according to a news release by the Barnwell County coroner.
Around 2 p.m. on Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was attempting to arrest Brooker on two counts of attempted murder, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
Gunfire was exchanged between Brooker and SLED agents.
SLED’s SWAT team arrived on scene where negotiators made efforts to contact Brooker inside the apartment, the news release states.
After all attempts failed, around 3:55 p.m. a robot was sent into the residence, where Brooker was found dead in an upstairs bedroom of an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. Brooker was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene for processing, according to the release.
The case is under investigation by the Barnwell County Coroner's Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.