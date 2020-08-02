Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Aiken County detention center.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has called in South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office to conduct an investigation of the death, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The inmate’s identity is being withheld until the coroner can identify the victim's next of kin.
There does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding the inmate’s death, according to the release.