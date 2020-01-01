An Augusta woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning along Interstate 20.
Leeanna M. Windnagle, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
The 1997 Ford van Windnagle was riding in, the coroner reported, blew a tire on I-20 westbound. That caused the driver to lose control and veer off the highway, ultimately hitting a tree.
The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. near mile marker 14, both Ables and S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. Windnagle was wearing a seat belt.
Ten people, including Windnagle, were in the van at the time of the crash. Nine were sent to the hospital — one of them was in critical condition, Ables noted.
The 21-year-old will be autopsied Friday in Newberry. Highway Patrol is investigating.