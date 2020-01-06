An Augusta teen was charged Saturday with harboring one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a double murder in Graniteville.

Neiko Lee'Aundre Lozoya, 19, of Augusta, was charged with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office website.

After an extensive search, working numerous leads and tips provided by citizens, police arrested Thomas Anthony Henderson, 18, at a home located at 131 Greene St. in Augusta.

Henderson was named one of three suspects seen in a security video shooting at an apartment in Graniteville on the night of Dec. 17.

The shooting resulted in the death of Mel'lisha Jackson, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Elijah.

Henderson was charged Saturday with two counts of murder, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

An arrest warrant alleges that Lozoya did intentionally hinder the apprehension of Henderson by allowing the suspect to stay in his room while knowing the suspect was wanted for murder in South Carolina.

Lozoya and Henderson were charged and taken to Richmond County jail where they were being held as of Monday morning.

Lozoya was issued a $5,700 bond, according to the RCSO website.

Henderson is still pending an extradition hearing.