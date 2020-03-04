Augusta National Golf Club officials are closely monitoring the coronavirus, but Chairman Fred Ridley said Wednesday in a memo the Masters Tournament is “proceeding as scheduled.”
“The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club,” Ridley said in the memo. “We are, therefore, mindful of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which has been widely reported and continues to spread in areas where it has been detected.”
The club is consulting with experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.
“As a result of this collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament,” Ridley said. “We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved.”
The Masters attracts thousands of visitors, both from the U.S. and abroad, to the Augusta area for the season’s first major golf championship.
"I think they are more worried about the fans interacting among each other than with the players," Aiken golfer Kevin Kisner said Wednesday while preparing for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. "I hope nothing ever happens, we get this thing figured out and on we go."
Dozens of international sporting events have been postponed or cancelled, including a handful of professional golf tournaments in Asia. The Olympic Games, scheduled for this summer in Tokyo, are closely monitoring the situation as well.
According to the Associated Press, the new virus that first emerged in China in December has infected more than 89,000 people and caused more than 3,000 deaths. On Wednesday, authorities said the death toll in the U.S. reached 11.
In North America, officials from the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League and Major League Baseball have been consulting with health organizations.
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur is scheduled for April 1 and 2 at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans. A practice round will be held at Augusta National for the women on April 3, and the final round will be played on Saturday, April 4.
The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals will be played Sunday, April 5, and then Masters Week begins Monday, April 6. Tournament rounds for the 84th Masters are April 9-12.
“We are asking that everyone follow the preventative actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus,” Ridley said. “In addition, we strongly encourage all those traveling to Augusta, Georgia, to become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions. Regularly updated information can be found by visiting the websites of the CDC and U.S. Department of State.”