A federal negligence lawsuit involving an Augusta man and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the lead contractor at the Savannah River Site, has been settled, court documents show.

U.S. District Judge Terry L. Wooten on May 13 ordered the case to be dismissed without costs and without prejudice.

The specifics of the settlement could not be immediately learned.

Henry Bradley, the Augusta man, sued Savannah River Nuclear Solutions in late 2018, alleging the Fluor-led contractor failed to maintain a trailer he worked on, which he said led to his fall through the "trailer's rotted wood" and causing injuries to his spine, groin and right shoulder. Bradley racked up myriad medical expenses and suffered "permanent impairment to the whole body," according to his initial complaint.

At the time of the fall, November 2015, Bradley was a truck driver with Savannah River Remediation, the longtime liquid-waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, according to court documents.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions on May 7 argued it could not be held liable: The trailer, the contractor said, was owned by the U.S. Department of Energy and, among other things, Bradley "was advised to 'watch his step' by another" Savannah River Remediation worker "just before" the fall.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions in the same May filing asked the judge to swiftly rule in its favor.

Bradley initially sought more than $75,000 in damages as well as reimbursement of legal fees. A jury trial was requested.

An inquiry made to Bradley's legal team was not immediately returned. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions does not comment on litigation.