An Augusta man is facing a host of charges for allegedly setting a Warrenville home on fire this past weekend, leaving two dogs to die inside.
Colton O'Brien, 30, of Augusta, was charged with first degree burglary, second degree arson and ill treatment of animals in general, according to jail records.
At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to 17 Saddle Horse Road in Warrenville in reference to a suspicious fire, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
The victim arrived on scene and shared camera footage she reportedly received that showed O'Brien approaching her house in a black van, the report reads.
The video then shows the suspect attempting to gain entry into the house and at one point shows the suspect with what appeared to be a gas can.
The suspect was then seen walking out of the home before smoke began to cover the camera lens, the report states.
The Langley Fire Department searched the home and located two Boston terriers inside who were dead.
Arrest warrants further state the dogs were inside of cages during the fire.
O'Brien was charged Monday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Tuesday morning.