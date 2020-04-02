The Aiken County Coroner's Office has announced the identity and cause of death of the victim of a fatal crash in Warrenville.
The collision occurred on Brier Patch Lane – a county road near Herndon Dairy Road and Glenwood Drive – between 11 p.m. and midnight Monday.
The victim has been identified as Kyle R. Boswell, 31, of Augusta.
Boswell's death was determined to be due to blunt force trauma, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
It was determined that Boswell was a passenger in a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle that was traveling on Brier Patch Lane when the vehicle overturned, ejecting the victim.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and MAIT are investigating.