An Augusta man has been identified as the suspect in the death of an Aiken man.
Investigators have identified and obtained arrest warrants for Christopher Curtis Forman, 28, of Augusta.
Forman is wanted for murder, attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the death of Bryson Washington, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports.
On June 1, investigators and the Aiken County Coroner's Office began investigation into the death of Bryson Washington.
Deputies responded to 560 Shiloh Heights Rd after a 911 caller told dispatchers she and her friend were hurt after an assault by a black male, Capt. Eric Abdullah with the ACSO said.
Deputies found Washington unresponsive in a bedroom and was later pronounced deceased by the Aiken County EMS.
Forman should be considered armed and dangerous, the Sheriff's Office reports.
He was charged and detained on April 30 for allegedly point a gun at a woman's head while threatening to kill her on Sept. 11, 2019.
He was issued a $5,000 bond and released on May 1, according to the Aiken County detention center.
Anyone with any information on Forman's whereabouts are urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811.
A tip could earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.