An Augusta man was charged Sept. 28 with inappropriately touching a minor in Aiken County.
Shawn Carver II, 26, of Augusta was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, according to jail records.
Deputies spoke with a complainant who said Carver was an acquaintance who was staying in her home alone with four children, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The complainant said on the morning of the report, she found a juvenile sleeping on the floor, according to the report.
The juvenile said the suspect must have put her on the floor and described the alleged sexual conduct, according to the report.
Another juvenile in the house claimed witnessing another instance of sexual assault by the suspect toward the first juvenile, according to the report.
Carver was taken to the Aiken County detention center were he was currently being held as of Monday afternoon with a bond set at $20,000.