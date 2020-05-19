A Tuesday night shooting has claimed the life of an Augusta man.
Around 8:46 p.m. the Aiken County Coroner's Office was called to Colony Woods Apartments on Laurens Street regarding a shooting, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The victim, identified as Eugene Simpkins, 35 of East Hale Street in Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m., according to a release from the coroner's office.
Simpkins, who was visiting a friend, was sitting outside in front of the apartment when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, Ables said. Simpkins sustained at least one gunshot wound.
An autopsy is scheduled to be held in Newberry on Wednesday.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is handling the investigation.