An Augusta man was charged with attempted murder Sunday in connection with a shooting that occurred in North Augusta.
Donell Contrell Ferrell, 33, of Augusta was charged with attempted murder, according to jail records.
On April 11, police were dispatched to the High Volume convenience store located off Edgefield Road in North Augusta in reference to a gun shot victim, according to an incident report by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Upon arrival, police found the victim and another suspect, identified as George Wesley.
The victim told police she met Wesley at Liquor World while making a purchase and met up with the second suspect in the parking lot of the convenience store several hours later, the report states.
Accompanying Wesley was Ferrell who allegedly shot a gun twice, once in the air and another time at the victim, the report states.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left shin area and was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center for treatment, police documented.
The victim further reported Wesley stopped the suspect from shooting her anywhere else.
Ferrell was charged and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Monday afternoon.