An Augusta man was charged Thursday after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and threatening to kill her.
Christopher Curtis Foreman, 27, of Augusta was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, according to jail records.
On Sept. 11, 2019, deputies responded to Atomic Road in North Augusta to speak with a victim in reference to a domestic case, an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office states.
The victim told deputies she had gone look at a house with the suspect who was the father of her child.
While she was driving the suspect began arguing with her, the victim said.
The victim told deputies she believed the suspect had been drinking, the report states.
The suspect told to victim to pull over.
When the vehicle stopped, the suspect allegedly pulled a black handgun out from between his legs, pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill her, the report states.
The victim ran out of the car and hid behind a tree down the street, the victim told deputies.
The suspect allegedly chased the victim until he saw her on the phone, the report states.
The suspect returned to the victim's car and drove up and down the street before driving away, according to the report.
Deputies attempted to contact the suspect by phone but were unsuccessful.
Foreman was charged Thursday and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Friday afternoon.