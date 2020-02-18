An Augusta man has been charged in relation to a criminal sexual conduct case in North Augusta.
Jason George Rothkin, 48, of Augusta was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, according to jail records.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to report of criminal sexual conduct on Sept. 24, 2019, involving the suspect, according to a North Augusta Department of Public Safety incident report.
It was discovered the allegations took place within North Augusta's jurisdiction and the case was turned over to North Augusta Public Safety.
Following an investigation, police believe the suspect engaged in sexual battery numerous times with the victim between November 2015 and May 2016, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant further states the victim was 5 to 6 years old at the time of the crime.
Rothkin was charged Feb. 14 and was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he was being held as of Tuesday morning.