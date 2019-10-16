An Augusta man was charged Tuesday with two separate carjackings in Monetta that occurred in September.
Marcus Woods, 33, of Augusta was charged with two counts of carjacking, according to jail reports.
Deputies met with the first victim on Sept. 30 who said he was eating lunch in his truck when the suspect told him to get out of the truck or he would shoot him, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.
The first victim told deputies the suspect never produced a gun, according to the report.
The suspect then struck another vehicle at Columbia Highway North and Old Shoals Road, according to the report.
The suspect stole another car at the crash scene and fled, the report states.
The second victim told officers the suspect had threatened to shoot her but never produced a weapon, according to the report.
Woods was charged Tuesday and was being held at the Aiken County detention center as of Wednesday morning.
He was issued a bond totaling $60,000, according to jail records.