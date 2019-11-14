Attorney General William Barr announced the launch of a new initiative designed to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws across the country through collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement and prosecutors.
The initiative, known as Project Guardian, focuses on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes, according to a news release by the South Carolina United States Attorney's Office.
“Gun crime remains a pervasive problem in too many communities across America," Barr said. "Today, the Department of Justice is redoubling its commitment to tackling this issue through the launch of Project Guardian. Building on the success of past programs like Triggerlock, Project Guardian will strengthen our efforts to reduce gun violence by allowing the federal government and our state and local partners to better target offenders who use guns in crimes and those who try to buy guns illegally.”
Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, said the new initiative formalizes processes the department has already utilized such as contact between the department and the U.S. Attorney's office.
"I think that this is just another enhancement on how we continue to work together to best serve our citizens most effectively," Barranco said. "Being able to share the information, like Attorney General Barr said, to stay on top of gun violence the best we can."
Sherri Lydon, the U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, said reducing gun crime in South Carolina is a priority for the department, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and law enforcement across the state.
In 2018, firearms were used in 57.6% of the 3,581 robberies reported, according to annual crime statistics by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Of the 393 murders reported in 2018 S.C., firearms were used in 76.3% of the cases, according to SLED.
“Through Project Guardian and Project Safe Neighborhoods, we are prioritizing partnerships with our solicitors’ offices and our local, state and federal law enforcement agencies that will help us identify and prosecute those offenders who pose the greatest threat to our safety,” Lydon said.
Project Guardian’s implementation is based on five principles:
Coordinated prosecution: Federal prosecutors and law enforcement will coordinate with state, local and tribal law enforcement and prosecutors to consider potential federal prosecution for new cases involving a defendant who:
• Was arrested in possession of a firearm.
• Is believed to have used a firearm in committing a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime prosecutable in federal court.
• Is suspected of actively committing violent crime(s) in the community on behalf of a criminal organization.
Enforcing the background check system: United States Attorneys, in consultation with the Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in their district, will create new, or review existing, guidelines for intake and prosecution of federal cases involving false statements, including lie-and-try, lie-and-buy and straw purchasers, made during the acquisition or attempted acquisition of firearms from Federal Firearms licensees.
Emphasis will be placed on individuals convicted of violent felonies or misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence, individuals subject to protective orders and individuals who are fugitives where the underlying offense is a felony or misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; individuals suspected of involvement in criminal organizations or of providing firearms to criminal organizations and individuals involved in repeat denials.
Improved information sharing: On a regular basis, and as often as practicable given current technical limitations, ATF will provide to state law enforcement fusion centers a report listing individuals for whom the National Instant Criminal Background Check System has issued denials, including the basis for the denial, so that state and local law enforcement can take appropriate steps under their laws.
Coordinated response to mental health denials: Each U.S. attorney will ensure that whenever there is federal case information regarding individuals who are prohibited from possessing a firearm under the mental health prohibition, such information continues to be entered timely and accurately into the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices’ case-management system for prompt submission to NICS.
ATF should engage in additional outreach to state and local law enforcement on how to use this denial information to better assure public safety.
Additionally, U.S. attorneys will consult with relevant district stakeholders to assess feasibility of adopting disruption of early engagement programs to address mental-health-prohibited individuals who attempt to acquire a firearm.
U.S. attorneys will consider, when appropriate, recommending court-ordered mental health treatment for any sentences issued to individuals prohibited based on mental health.
Crime gun intelligence coordination: Federal, state, local and tribal prosecutors and law enforcement will work together to ensure effective use of the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Centers, and all related resources, to maximize the use of modern intelligence tools and technology.
"Federal law enforcement represents only about 15% of all law enforcement resources nationwide," Lydon said. "Therefore, partnerships with state, local and tribal law enforcement and the communities they serve are critical to addressing gun crime. The Department recognizes that sharing information with our state, local and tribal law enforcement partners at every level will enhance public safety, and provide a greater depth of resources available to address gun crime on a national level."