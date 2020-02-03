The defense attorney for Toni Turco, owner of the Home for Good Dog Rescue Inc. based in Berkeley Heights, N.J., said his client's charges are not related to a deadly distemper outbreak at the rescue's Aiken facility.
Andrew Olesnycky, Turco's attorney, said the majority of the pending charges against his client are related to allegations by a former employee who said she altered animal health documents at Turco's direction in 2016. He said his client's charges are not related to a deadly distemper outbreak at Home for Good Dog Rescue's Aiken location at 4568 Whiskey Road where seven dogs died in 2018.
Turco was criminally charged Dec. 20, 2019, with 15 counts of fourth-degree falsifying records for the purpose of deceiving prospective pet owners, two counts of fourth-degree knowingly selling and/or exposing to human contact a pet with contagious or infectious disease and one count of fourth-degree coercion by threatening to harm an employee's reputation or livelihood, according to a news release by the office of the Union County prosecutor.
Warrants obtained by the Aiken Standard allege Turco falsified or concealed canine intake forms or veterinarian records on 15 dogs in 2016, ran an ad in 2018 with false information on a dog to deceive potential adopters, and threatened to fire and harm employees if they did not falsify animal records as instructed.
Olesnycky said in an email on Jan. 29 the documents Turco's charges are based on were stolen from Home for Good Dog Rescue and were circulated among a group of "aggrieved" former employees and a dog adopter before being presented to the prosecutor's office.
"I believe that Home For Good's current legal trouble arise from the complaints of people who, unable to deal with the heartbreak inherent in the ultimately impossible task of saving the life of every dog, need someone to blame," Olesnycky said. "They have chosen to blame Home For Good and not the unfairness of a world where some dogs die, despite the best efforts of the people who try to save them."
Home for Good Dog Rescue markets its goal as rescuing homeless dogs from high-kill shelters in the South and providing life-saving care in its Aiken-based veterinary facility before the dogs are transported to New Jersey for adoption.
Warrants obtained from the Union County Prosecutor's Office' specifically allege Turco sold or offered to sell two dogs with contagious or infectious diseases that were dangerous to the health of humans or animals.
According to the warrants, Turco allegedly willfully sold or offered to sell a dog infected with Leptospirosis between September 2016 and December 2016; and she allegedly willfully sold or offered to sell a dog with parvovirus between February 2019 and April 2019.
Distemper outbreak in Aiken
While Turco's case is pending in New Jersey, Olesnycky said Turco's current charges do not stem from the distemper outbreak in Aiken in 2018.
Aiken County responded on Jan. 10, 2018, to a complaint about a deadly distemper outbreak at the rescue's Aiken location and met with a staff member, who told the officers seven dogs had died from distemper, according to a report from Aiken County Code Enforcement/Animal Shelter.
Olesnycky said as soon as shelter became aware that dogs might be stricken with distemper, Home for Good Dog Rescue consulted with a licensed veterinarian and followed all of the suggested practices to handle the outbreak.
"Any suggestion that Home For Good was negligent in handling of the distemper outbreak in Aiken is also false," Olesnycky said. "Home For Good should be celebrated for the number of dogs it has saved and not blamed for the loss of dogs that succumbed to illnesses beyond their control."
Olesnycky said the rescue vaccinates every dog against distemper and other diseases before being adopted.
"Dogs, like people, get sick – sometimes of serious diseases that become fatal," Olesnycky said. "Distemper is one of the serious diseases that every shelter, veterinary hospital and animal rescue must contend with and guard against."
The Aiken County case was closed following the well-being check in 2018, said Aiken County Administrator Clay Killian in an email Jan. 23.
Aiken County was later contacted by a prosecutor from Union County, New Jersey, on Feb. 14, 2019, who requested information on the distemper complaint in January 2018, a report from Aiken County Code Enforcement/Animal Shelter states.
"(The prosecutor) said that Home for Good Dog Rescue are sending dogs up to New Jersey that are feral and sick with distemper," the report reads.
Two former employees described issues they faced while working at Home for Good Dog Rescue's Aiken location.
Ex-employees Kristen Carvajal and Kiersten Castillo said they worked at the Aiken location at the time of the distemper outbreak.
During their collective time at the shelter, both recalled staffers not being adequately trained to take care of dogs received. Both Carvajal and Castillo recalled a dog allegedly infected with distemper was adopted out and later died with a family in New Jersey.
Olesnycky said the dog did not present distemper symptoms in Aiken or in New Jersey until after it was adopted.