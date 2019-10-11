Deputies from Aiken and Edgefield counties arrested a man suspected of attempted murder in North Augusta on Friday.

Jamin Johnson, 24, of Warrenville was arrested at a home on Ryan Ranch Court, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a home off Windsor Road on Sunday morning.

Investigators searching for 'armed and dangerous' attempted murder suspect Investigators are searching for an attempted murder suspect who allegedly shot at a home loc…

Deputies said additional charges may be forthcoming from the investigation of the shooting.

The arrest was made possible by citizens providing information that led deputies to the home in North Augusta, the sheriff's office said.

Johnson was recently involved in a car chase with police on the night of Sept. 24 that ended with drug and firearm charges being filed.

Vehicle pursuit ends with drugs, firearm charges for Warrenville man A car chase Tuesday night between deputies and a Warrenville man ended with drug and firearm…

According to an incident report , Johnson threw an AR-15 loaded with a 100-round drum magazine.

Deputies also located a quantity of suspected illegal drugs in the vehicle which included methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Johnson will be held in the Aiken County detention center, according to the sheriff's office.