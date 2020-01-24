Police met with a victim Wednesday night who reported being robbed at gunpoint at the SRP Bank ATM on Silver Bluff Road.
After using the walk-up ATM around 8:50 p.m., the victim reported he was approached by a black male in dark clothing armed with a gun, according to an Aiken Department of Public Safety incident report.
The suspect allegedly took the victim's money and forced him to withdraw more before fleeing the scene on foot.
The report states the suspect took $550 in cash from the victim.
Further review of the ATM and bank surveillance video will be obtained at a later date, the report states.
