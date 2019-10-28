An Aiken woman has been named chairperson for the South Carolina Cable Television Association for 2019-2020.
Deborah Eblen's appointment was announced in a news release from Atlantic Broadband on Monday afternoon. She currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of Atlantic Broadband's South Carolina region.
Eblen is a USC Aiken graduate, a member of Aiken Rotary Club and vice chairperson of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County.
“Debbie has been an exemplary executive representing Atlantic Broadband in the Palmetto State," said SCCTA Executive Director Ray Sharpe. "Her knowledge, professionalism and longtime experience in the cable industry has certainly benefited the South Carolina Cable Television Association and I look forward to her service as the 2020 board chairwoman."
Eblen has almost 30 years of experience working in the telecommunications industry, according to the release.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to chair the SCCTA in the year ahead,” Eblen said. “I hope to build on the work of those who have served so effectively before me as we bring the transformative services of our industry to homes and businesses throughout the state, with a focus on anticipating and meeting the needs of consumers in an era of rapid technological change.”