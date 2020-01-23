The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a double murder that occurred in Aiken County last month.

The reward of up to $5,000 is in connection to the murders of Mel’Lisha Jackson, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Elijah, on Dec. 17, 2019.

Graniteville double murder suspect denied bond A suspect of a Graniteville double murder in December was denied bond at a hearing Saturday.

Those with information about the crime should contact ATF by phone 1-888-ATF-TIPS, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips, or through the ReportIt app.

The news release announcing the reward states that all calls and tips will be kept confidential.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced following the crime there were three suspects. One, Thomas Anthony Henderson, 19, was arrested earlier this month.