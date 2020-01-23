Jackson (copy)
Buy Now

Mel'lisha Jackson and her son, Elijah, are seen in this photo that was posted on GoFundMe by Jackson's sister to raise funds for funeral and recovery expenses. ATF has announced a reward up to $5,000 for information related to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. 

 Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a double murder that occurred in Aiken County last month.

The reward of up to $5,000 is in connection to the murders of Mel’Lisha Jackson, 26, and her 1-year-old son, Elijah, on Dec. 17, 2019.

Those with information about the crime should contact ATF by phone 1-888-ATF-TIPS, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, online at atf.gov/contact/atf-tips, or through the ReportIt app.

The news release announcing the reward states that all calls and tips will be kept confidential.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office announced following the crime there were three suspects. One, Thomas Anthony Henderson, 19, was arrested earlier this month. 

Lindsey Hodges is a general assignment reporter at the Aiken Standard and North Augusta Star. Follow her on Twitter at @LindseyNHodges. 

Tags