Communications Workers of America, a labor union, saw their contract with AT&T end on Aug. 3. Last Friday at midnight, they went on strike.
Workers with the CWA are protesting what they claim are unfair labor practices at the company.
Mike Haviland, president of Communications Workers of America 3207, said the union was demonstrating during their strike locally in Aiken and Augusta. He said they plan to keep it up "as long as it takes."
"Our contract with CWA was effective until midnight Aug. 3," Haviland said. "So the union and the company went into bargaining on June 24."
Haviland claims that the company and the union entered a "handshake" agreement on some terms for their contracts. But after the terms were taken to the company's headquarters in Texas, they were denied by AT&T.
Haviland said that the company has yet to send a qualified person to bargain with their employees since the deal fell through.
"All we’re asking for is for AT&T to send someone to the bargaining table that can make decision," Haviland said.
Representatives from AT&T have denied the allegations of unfair labor practices and said the company is well prepared for the duration of the strike.
A statement from the company reads: "A strike is in no one’s best interest. We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to negotiate a new, improved contract for our employees."
The statement claims the company is offering terms that would make even employees with six-figure wages "better off."
"We strongly disagree with the union's claims of unfair labor practices," said Marty Richter, AT&T Spokesman, in an email. "Our bargaining team is negotiating this contract with CWA leaders in the same way we have successfully done with dozens of other CWA contracts over the years. We listen, engage in substantive discussions and share proposals back and forth until we reach agreement."
According to a press release from the union, the CWA strike involves "over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network" in nine states.
According to info from AT&T, the contract being negotiated over covers fewer than eight percent of the company's employees. The company has worked on 20 agreements ratified by union members since 2017.