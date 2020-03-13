At least two people were taken in ambulances away from the scene of a serious crash along the Aiken bypass Friday afternoon.
The crash happened near Vaucluse Road.
At least two vehicles – a light-colored pickup truck and a darker-colored car – were involved. The truck had flipped off the road; its bed was torn from the frame. The other car was rolled on its side.
First responders had to cut the darker-colored car open in order to extract a person.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol were on scene Friday. The Sheriff's Office referred inquiries about the crash to Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol told the Aiken Standard the Sheriff's Office was investigating the crash.
Several onlookers – nearby homeowners and other drivers – on Friday described the events before the crash as a "car chase."
Debris littered the road Friday afternoon, and one lane of the bypass was closed for some time. Police directed traffic around the crash.
