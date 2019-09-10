At least two individuals are detained following a report of gunfire at the senior parking lot of South Aiken High School Tuesday.
Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said police received a call of gunfire at the parking lot behind South Aiken High School at approcimatley 3:30 p.m.
Mahoney said a fight between multiple parties was reported at the entrance of the parking lot located off Corporate Parkway.
It is not clear if the parties involved were students at South Aiken, Mahoney said.
There are no reported injuries or property damage.
Officers have not located a weapon but were able to find one spent gun shell in the senior parking lot.
At least two suspects are detained by ADPS. Mahoney said one of the suspects was placed under arrest for a prior charge.
Although the shots were fired, Mahoney said the department has not characterized the incident as a school shooting.
Mahoney said an investigation is ongoing with the ADPS partnering with school resource officers and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
A reporter is headed to the scene. Check back with the Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.