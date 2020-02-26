The period of atonement for Christians known as Lent has begun, and parishioners gathered Wednesday at St. Mary Help of Christians in Aiken to receive ashes as part of Ash Wednesday.
Lent will run up until Easter Sunday, and reflects the 40 days Jesus spent fasting and praying in the desert.
Father Gregory Wilson, pastor of St. Mary's, gave a homily, with the help of children from St. Mary’s school, about fasting and sin. He asked for examples of sin from the kids. Answers they gave included snatching things out of another's hand, lying and adultery.
Wilson talked about the two most important lessons Christians learn in life. Those two lessons, Wilson said, are that there is a God, and that we are not God.
“Ash Wednesday is sort of our Yom Kippur,” Wilson said following the service. “It’s our day of atonement where we come and we honestly look at ourselves, we realize that we are sinners, and we just need that day to remind ourselves.”
During Lent, people fast, pray and engage in alms giving, or charity.
“So it’s just a great time for us to sort of regroup, take an honest look at our spiritual lives, and to hopefully change some things that need to be changed,” Wilson said.
The symbolism of ashes comes from the Old Testament, Wilson said.
“On the day of Yom Kippur, the Jews would put on sackcloth and ashes, and so we’ve maintained the ashes as well. In the earliest days of the church when we wanted to show penance, we did the same, sackcloth and ashes.”
He said by the 600s, it became the universal custom for people to put ashes on their heads.
“The significance for us today is also a reminder that we are but dust and ashes, you know, and will return to dust and ashes. We are mortal beings with an immortal soul, and God will raise us, yes and restore our bodies in a glorified way like his own, but the ash is a reminder that it’s not for this world that we live,” Wilson said.
“St. Paul said if it’s for this world only that we’ve lived, then we are the most pitiable of all people.”