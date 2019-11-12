The continued impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, which goes public this week with open-door hearings and testimony, is an effort to hurt the commander in chief and disrupt his reelection efforts, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson said Tuesday.

"It truly is a witch hunt that is not good for the American people," said Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, speaking briefly to the Aiken Standard after a veterans event at USC Aiken.

"Witch hunt" has been a go-to punch for the president, who used it to batter former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.

Wilson further described the inquiry, spearheaded by House Democrats, as "unnecessary" and having a divisive effect on the nation. The 2nd Congressional District representative has repeatedly taken Trump's side on the matter and has voiced concerns about procedure and validity, like many other GOP lawmakers.

"I feel like we had the Russian hoax … and now we're in the Ukrainian hoax," Wilson said Tuesday, a reference at least in part to Trump's now-famous July call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine's president.

Wilson's comments come as a batch of deposition transcripts have been released – they're available on the House Intelligence Committee's website – and a day before William Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine, and George Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, will testify publicly.

Both have previously spoken privately to investigators.

Wilson doubts the televised testimony will sink the Trump presidency. If anything, the congressman explained Tuesday, it could expose the so-called "deep state" and entrench Republican defenses.

"We can see firsthand that there are people there who will not accept the election results if a Republican is elected, which is very sad," Wilson said. "Because we should accept the election results, no matter who is elected."