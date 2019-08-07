USC Aiken is using a new tool to try and take on students' questions; artificial intelligence.
Students can now text Ace the Pacer, an artificial intelligence text messaging platform that provides answers to general information questions anytime, any day.
"Essentially what it does is use artificial intelligence to predictively answer some of the most common questions students have," said Daniel Robb, associate vice chancellor for Enrollment Management. "And when I say common, we're up to 1,200."
USCA partnered last year with AdmitHub, a company that creates mobile messaging platforms powered by AI for colleges and universities. Robb said AdmitHub is an "industry leader" in the field for the use of this kind of technology, and USCA is one of only a few universities in the country that currently partners with them.
The program had a soft launch in December 2018. Since then, students have texted more than 20,000 questions to the bot.
"It's saved 332 hours of staff time," Robb said. "That allows staff to interact with people who really do need more assistance than this (Ace) can provide."
Students get an introductory text explaining what the bot is. Robb said the bot's ability to answer questions 24/7 is especially useful because students can get answers anytime they need them. The majority of the questions, he said, are asked in the evenings, after office hours at the university are over.
And the bot is always improving.
"The great thing about artificial intelligence is, as questions are asked, and we develop answers for them, the bot learns and becomes smarter," Robb said.
Robb said Ace is able to provide information about deadlines, admissions, student life and more, and it does it more effectively than email and postal messages.
Every once in a while, the bot gets a question it doesn't know how to answer.
"Ace has gotten asked out on several dates," Robb said.