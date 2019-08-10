Aiken residents gave new meaning to the art of giving Saturday.
More than 20 local artists donated works for the first "Aiken Helping Aiken" art show at the Aiken County Historical Museum. All proceeds from the sale of the art will benefit patient services at the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County.
“This event gets the community together not only to help the clinic but also to promote local artists because Aiken is full of talent,” said Jamie Mothkovich, the executive director of the center. “The proceeds will go directly to our patients.”
The proceeds will help the center provide free services and medications to patients, Mothkovich said.
The Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County is a free clinic that helps anyone between the ages of 19 and 64 who have a qualifying chronic health condition such as high blood pressure or diabetes, Mothkovich said.
“We provide chronic management for their diseases and free mediations along with diagnostic testing,” Mothkovich said. “We help reduce social determinants and barriers and access to health care. We increase their access to health care.”
The show featured about 60 works or art, ranging from paintings and photos on canvas to prints, Melanie Herbold, the center's marketing and communications specialist
“I thought it would be a great idea to do an art show for exposure for local artists and photographers as well as getting the center's name out there, too, and getting much needed funds for our patients,” said Herbold, who also is a photographer and donated five photos for the exhibit. “It's also a great way to let people know we're here and we can help you.”
The center's next event will be “Boots and Bling” with a Western theme on Nov. 14 at the Big Red Barn.
The event will feature a silent auction, cash bar and music by the Jake Bartley Band.
“We wanted to do something different and have something fun for everyone to come out and have a really good time,” said Amber Jordan, the center's office manager.
For more information about “Boots and Bling,” visit the center's Facebook page.