A community arts and crafts event was hosted at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture recently that focused on civil rights.
People who stopped by the center were asked to decorate a banner that spelled out "Life, Hope and Bravery" as part of an exhibit currently on display at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
Unforgettable: Celebrating a Time of Life, Hope and Bravery features a collection of images photographed by Cecil Williams, a prominent South Carolina photographer who captured moments of cultural change for African Americans for over 30 years.
Visitors and families who stopped by the center were asked to decorate CAAHAC's banner, creating a collage that represented what freedom meant to each participant.
The collection of collages will be reassembled to spell “Life, Hope and Bravery” and will be displayed as a banner at center until October. It will be on display along with an exhibit highlighting Reconstruction and the Civil Rights Movement in Aiken and South Carolina.
This event ties directly with the center’s mission to be, “an educational resource with interactive programs of sight and sound that educate and inspire, that celebrate both Aiken's diversity and its sense of community,” according to a press release from the center.
“I am excited about the fantastic progress being made at the Center for African American History, Art and Culture," said Eugene White, president of the Aiken County Branch NAACP, in the press release. "I also am very glad to see the Center for African American History, Art and Culture and the Aiken County Historical Museum collaborate to combine art, community and history. This is an excellent exhibit and a benefit to our county.”
The center will host a program focusing on local African American history sites in Aiken at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
The Aiken County Historical Museum will host the Unforgettable exhibit through Oct. 6. The Center for African American History, Art and Culture will display the accompanying Civil Rights exhibit for the same duration.