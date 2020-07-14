A Langley man who reportedly admitted to setting two houses on fire in Aiken County now faces an additional murder charge after a 10-year-old victim died Monday evening.
Clifford Beaudin Jr., 29, of Langley was arrested and charged Saturday with first degree arson, second degree arson and attempted murder, according to jail records.
Today, Beaudin was additionally charged with murder after Kason Adams, 10, of Beech Island, died Monday from injuries sustained in one of the house fires, said Capt. Eric Abduallah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
On Saturday, Midland Valley Fire Department and ACSO deputies responded to 126 Lamar St. in Warrenville for a structure fire around 6:53 a.m., Abdullah said.
Fire crews and deputies initially confirmed that all of the occupants were outside but were later told by a resident that Adams, who was spending the night with a friend when the fire started, was possibly still inside, according to the Sheriff's Office report.
A fireman found Adams inside the home and passed him through a window to deputies and other firemen, Abdullah said.
Adams was transported to an area hospital for emergency care by Aiken County EMS but died Monday evening from injuries sustained in the fire.
On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a second residential fire just down the road at 2006 Sumter St. in Beech Island.
The owner of the home told deputies he believed the suspect was Beaudin, his son who also lived in the home, according to the report.
Deputies would later located Beaudin and brought him into custody where he admitted to starting both the residential fires.
Beaudin is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center with no chance of bond.
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Adams' body will undergo an autopsy in Newberry as the Aiken County Sheriff's Office continues with the investigation.