A U.S. Army major with a top secret security clearance assigned to Fort Gordon has been charged with the distribution of child pornography.
Jason Michael Musgrove, 39, of Grovetown was charged Monday in federal court, Department of Justice officials announced.
Musgrove serves as an integrated threat operations officer and is assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon. Calls made to Fort Gordon's public information office were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.
According to unsealed court documents, Musgrove earlier this month distributed child pornography in Kik chat rooms that were being monitored by a child exploitation task force working out of Washington, D.C.
Musgrove also repeatedly sent disturbing messages of a sexual nature in Kik chats, according to the court documents.
Kik is a free messaging app similar to WhatsApp. It lets users send texts, pictures and videos, among other things.
Following a hearing before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brian Epps, Musgrove was handed off to the U.S. Marshals, officials said.
The investigation is being handled by the FBI and the Army Criminal Investigation Command. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons is prosecuting.