Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in Clearwater suspected of armed robbery.
The man was arrested around 10:15 a.m. at the Kozy Kort motel, according to Sheriff's Office Capt. Eric Abdullah and a prior announcement made via the office's new app, ACSO.
The suspect was described as a white man wearing a black collared shirt, jeans and glasses.
The man has "sandy blond hair," the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were searching near 4638 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the announcement. That's right near the motel.
