Walgreens will be closing its Richland Avenue location on Nov. 13.
The Aiken location's closure is part of the drugstore chain's announcement in August to close approximately 200 stores across the U.S., Phillip Caruso, spokesman for Walgreens, said.
Prescription files will automatically transfer to the Walgreens located at 2194 Whiskey Road, Caruso said.
"Patients will not need to take any action and will be receiving a letter in the mail with more details about their perception," Caruso said.
While there are no specific plans for the workers at the Richland Avenue location at this time, Caruso said Walgreens does expect to be able to place a majority of its team members in jobs in other stores.