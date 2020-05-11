Three area high school seniors each earned a $1,000 scholarship in the 2020 Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness High School Essay Contest.
The winners of the 14h annual writing contest are: Jackson Cozzi, South Aiken High School, for “Steps Towards a Stable Climate: Nuclear vs Fossil Fuels”; Brandon Fu, Edmund Burke Academy, for “Nuclear Energy: The Way Forward”; and Colyn Morris, South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Math, for “The Road to Our Cleaner, Brighter Future.”
In addition to the $1,000 scholarship, the winners’ schools each received $500 for education science advancement. The teachers awarded include Mihai Ungureanu (AP Physics) at South Aiken High School, Kim Tsakonas at Edmund Burke Academy and Dr. Gordon Brown (chemistry) at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Math.
Jim Marra, CNTA's executive director, said the quality of this year’s nuclear-themed essays was outstanding.
“This year’s winners focused on the use of nuclear as a means for clean, sustainable energy,” said Marra. “It is obvious that climate change and the environment are important to this generation. Nuclear energy will be an enabler to a brighter future for our world.”
The goal of the CNTA essay contest is to increase high school student awareness of nuclear technologies and their impact on society. Each student picked one of three topics for this year’s contest: the difference between nuclear radiation and contamination and their societal impacts; the impact on global warming from the use of nuclear power to generate electricity; or, the use of nuclear power in space exploration.
The contest was open to high school juniors and seniors in Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell counties in South Carolina, and Burke, Columbia and Richmond counties in Georgia; homeschool students; and students of CNTA member families.
The winning essays are available online at www.cntaware.org. For more information, call CNTA at 803-649-3456 or email at cnta@bellsouth.net.
CNTA is an Aiken-based charitable educational organization dedicated to providing factual information about nuclear topics and educating the public on nuclear issues.