With the first day of school, Aug. 19, fast approaching, the Aiken Standard has compiled a list of local back to school events and giveaways in the Aiken County area.
Back to School Bash: Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway
Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 836 Edgefield Road, North Augusta
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Cornerstone Apostolic Church will be giving away book bags and school supplies for children grades Pre-K to 12th grade. There will be free food, inflatables, fun and more.
Lai Li's Hair Salon Back-to-School Jam
Lai Li's Hair Salon, 1524 University Parkway
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Join Lai Li's Hair Salon for a free back-to-school party. There will be food, vendors, games, clothes, school supplies and door prizes.
Back-to-School Bash
Walking Tall Ministries, 2195 Augusta Road, Gloverville
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2
Walking Tall Ministries will host its third annual back to school bash. Students can receive free book bags, supplies and free kids clothing upon availability. Free Pelican snowballs will be available as well as a free to visit reptile zoo.
Fit 4 School
Aiken County Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3
Chandler Law Firm is sponsoring the ninth annual Fit 4 School event, which will help Aiken County students get ready to go back to school. The event will feature free school supplies; free health, vision and hearing screenings from Hearing Associates of South Carolina, Aiken Ophthalmology, Rural Health Services and Aiken Professional Association; free haircuts from the Aiken School of Cosmetology & Barbering; inflatables; music; food; and vendors including Chick-Fil-A, Kona Ice, Sprint, Frank the Magician, Sprint Food Stores and more.
Back to School BASH 2K19
The Beauty Hair Salon, 1832 Georgia Ave., North Augusta
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10
Stop by The Beauty Hair Salon to get free school supplies, haircuts and food for your student.
Fourth Annual Prospering Young Dreamers Back to School Book Bag Drive
Aiken County Career Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville
Free and open to all students grades K-12. SUCESSTEAM will provide free backpacks and school supplies to all in attendance.
School Supply Give-Away
Aiken County Recreational Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Free school supplies and light refreshments while supplies last. Guests swim for free during the event.
True To Your Sole STEM and Sneaker Drive
South Aiken High School, 232 E. Pine Log Road
10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Free school supplies, bookbags, keynote speakers, food and drinks. Register at ttysbacktoschooldrive.eventbrite.com. Registration does not guarantee merchandise.
Don't see your event? Email information on your back-to-school event to editorial@aikenstandard.com.