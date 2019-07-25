With the first day of school, Aug. 19, fast approaching, the Aiken Standard has compiled a list of local back to school events and giveaways in the Aiken County area.

Back to School Bash: Book Bag and School Supply Giveaway

Cornerstone Apostolic Church, 836 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Cornerstone Apostolic Church will be giving away book bags and school supplies for children grades Pre-K to 12th grade. There will be free food, inflatables, fun and more.

Lai Li's Hair Salon Back-to-School Jam

Lai Li's Hair Salon, 1524 University Parkway

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Join Lai Li's Hair Salon for a free back-to-school party. There will be food, vendors, games, clothes, school supplies and door prizes.

Back-to-School Bash

Walking Tall Ministries, 2195 Augusta Road, Gloverville

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2

Walking Tall Ministries will host its third annual back to school bash. Students can receive free book bags, supplies and free kids clothing upon availability. Free Pelican snowballs will be available as well as a free to visit reptile zoo.

Fit 4 School

Aiken County Family Y, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

Chandler Law Firm is sponsoring the ninth annual Fit 4 School event, which will help Aiken County students get ready to go back to school. The event will feature free school supplies; free health, vision and hearing screenings from Hearing Associates of South Carolina, Aiken Ophthalmology, Rural Health Services and Aiken Professional Association; free haircuts from the Aiken School of Cosmetology & Barbering; inflatables; music; food; and vendors including Chick-Fil-A, Kona Ice, Sprint, Frank the Magician, Sprint Food Stores and more.

Back to School BASH 2K19

The Beauty Hair Salon, 1832 Georgia Ave., North Augusta

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10

Stop by The Beauty Hair Salon to get free school supplies, haircuts and food for your student.

Fourth Annual Prospering Young Dreamers Back to School Book Bag Drive

Aiken County Career Center, 2455 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville

Free and open to all students grades K-12. SUCESSTEAM will provide free backpacks and school supplies to all in attendance.

School Supply Give-Away

Aiken County Recreational Center, 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Free school supplies and light refreshments while supplies last. Guests swim for free during the event.

True To Your Sole STEM and Sneaker Drive

South Aiken High School, 232 E. Pine Log Road

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

Free school supplies, bookbags, keynote speakers, food and drinks. Register at ttysbacktoschooldrive.eventbrite.com. Registration does not guarantee merchandise.

Don't see your event? Email information on your back-to-school event to editorial@aikenstandard.com.

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

